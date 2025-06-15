Made with Pride

This year's Made With Pride event takes place in the outdoors space adjacent to Chapel Theatre in Milwaukee, Oregon and will feature wines from Augustina Cellars, Hip Chicks Do Wine, Franchere Wine Co., K&M Wines, Landmass Wines, Lares Wines, RAM Cellars, Remy Wines, Seufert Winery, and Ze Wines as well as cheese plates by La Femme Fromage and assorted food by Koop Kitchen!



In effort to continue to make this event as accessible as possible financially, tickets are $28 in advance and $33 at the door and ticket proceeds will be evently split into two equal donations to Outside In and The Marie Equi Center. Outside In is Portland-local organization that provides healthcare and social services for youth experiencing homelessness and other marginalized people in downtown Portland and the surrounding community, and The Marie Equi Center, The Equi Institute (now The Marie Equi Center) was established with a mission to empower & improve the health of LGBTQIA2S+ folks in the Pacific Northwest. Both partner organizations support so many members of our own 2SLGQBTQIA+ communities here in Portland and we want to make sure to continue to support local queer folks with our proceeds!



Select the ticket option with the cheese preorder to reserve a 3 cheese plate to pair with the wines from La Femme Fromage for $20. La Femme Fromage will have your cheese plate ready for pickup at the event.



We can't wait to come together with you to celebrate at this year's Made With Pride celebration!

Fee: $28-33