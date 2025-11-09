Macrame Crafting Workshop

Join us for a macrame craft workshop where you will create your own wall hanging with foraged driftwood! Grab some friends and a glass of wine, and enjoy learning from Megan at Let's Get Knotty on how to craft your homemade piece!



Wall Hanging Workshop: $50 per person / $35 for Wine Club



Wine, beverages, and charcuterie available for purchase.



Tickets available through Tock: https://www.exploretock.com/yamhill/event/570936/macrame-craft-workshop

