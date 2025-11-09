|Location:
Yamhill Valley Vineyards
|Map:
16250 SW Oldsville Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
|Phone:
5038433100
|Email:
info@yamhill.com
|Website:
http://16250 SW Oldsville Rd
|All Dates:
Macrame Crafting Workshop
Join us for a macrame craft workshop where you will create your own wall hanging with foraged driftwood! Grab some friends and a glass of wine, and enjoy learning from Megan at Let's Get Knotty on how to craft your homemade piece!
Wall Hanging Workshop: $50 per person / $35 for Wine Club
Wine, beverages, and charcuterie available for purchase.
Tickets available through Tock: https://www.exploretock.com/yamhill/event/570936/macrame-craft-workshop
