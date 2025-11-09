 Calendar Home
Location:Yamhill Valley Vineyards
Map:16250 SW Oldsville Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 5038433100
Email:info@yamhill.com
Website:http://16250 SW Oldsville Rd
All Dates:Nov 9, 2025 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm

Macrame Crafting Workshop

Join us for a macrame craft workshop where you will create your own wall hanging with foraged driftwood! Grab some friends and a glass of wine, and enjoy learning from Megan at Let's Get Knotty on how to craft your homemade piece!

Wall Hanging Workshop: $50 per person / $35 for Wine Club

Wine, beverages, and charcuterie available for purchase.

Tickets available through Tock: https://www.exploretock.com/yamhill/event/570936/macrame-craft-workshop

 

Fee: $50

Join us for a macrame craft workshop where you will create your own wall hanging with foraged driftwood! Grab some friends and a glass of wine, and enjoy learning from Megan at Let's Get Knotty on how to craft your homemade piece!Wall Hanging Workshop: $50 per person / $35 for Wine ClubWine, beverages, and charcuterie available for purchase.Tickets available through Tock: https://www.exploretock.com/yamhill/event/570936/macrame-craft-workshop   Fee: ...
Yamhill Valley Vineyards
Yamhill Valley Vineyards 16250 16250 SW Oldsville Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
November (2025)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2025 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable