Location:Illahe Vineyards & Winery
Map:3275 Ballard Road, Dallas, Oregon 97338
Phone: 5038311248
Email:karen@illahevineyards.com
Website:http://www.illahevineyards.com
All Dates:Apr 26, 2025 10:30 am - 12:00 pm

Macramé Workshop with Knot Knowledge

You’ll learn macramé fundamentals while crafting a stylish hanger using natural cotton rope and simple knotting techniques.

Whether you're a beginner or brushing up on skills, this hands-on experience will leave you with a handcrafted piece to display proudly at home. The ticket includes all supplies and a glass of wine.

 

Fee: $55

Learn macrame fundamentals with a glass of wine.

