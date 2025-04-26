|Location:
|Illahe Vineyards & Winery
|Map:
|3275 Ballard Road, Dallas, Oregon 97338
|Phone:
|5038311248
|Email:
|karen@illahevineyards.com
|Website:
|http://www.illahevineyards.com
|All Dates:
Macramé Workshop with Knot Knowledge
You’ll learn macramé fundamentals while crafting a stylish hanger using natural cotton rope and simple knotting techniques.
Whether you're a beginner or brushing up on skills, this hands-on experience will leave you with a handcrafted piece to display proudly at home. The ticket includes all supplies and a glass of wine.
Fee: $55
