Location:The Erin Hanson Gallery
Map:1805 NE Colvin Ct, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: (503) 334-3670
Email:info@erinhanson.com
Website:http://https://www.erinhanson.com/Event/secondsaturday
All Dates:Mar 9, 2024 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Lucky You, 2nd Saturday at The Erin Hanson Gallery

You are invited to a unique and lovely afternoon at The Erin Hanson Gallery! Celebrate the advent of spring with vibrant art, delicious wine, and local cheeses.

Enjoy Erin Hanson's impressionist paintings while sipping Pinot Noir, Cab Franc, or Sauvignon Blanc poured by Pinot Vista Vineyards and nibbling on cheeses by Wellspent Market.

Bring a friend or immerse yourself in the beauty of American landscapes as seen through Erin Hanson’s paintbrush.

Art by Erin Hanson
Cheese tasting by Wellspent Market
Wine tasting by Pinot Vista Vineyards
featuring 2021 Pinot Noir, 2017 Cab Franc and 2019 Sauvignon Blanc

Celebrate the advent of spring with art, wine, and local cheeses at The Erin Hanson Gallery.

