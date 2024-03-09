Lucky You, 2nd Saturday at The Erin Hanson Gallery

You are invited to a unique and lovely afternoon at The Erin Hanson Gallery! Celebrate the advent of spring with vibrant art, delicious wine, and local cheeses.



Enjoy Erin Hanson's impressionist paintings while sipping Pinot Noir, Cab Franc, or Sauvignon Blanc poured by Pinot Vista Vineyards and nibbling on cheeses by Wellspent Market.



Bring a friend or immerse yourself in the beauty of American landscapes as seen through Erin Hanson’s paintbrush.



Art by Erin Hanson

Cheese tasting by Wellspent Market

Wine tasting by Pinot Vista Vineyards

featuring 2021 Pinot Noir, 2017 Cab Franc and 2019 Sauvignon Blanc