LucidWild + Hiyaku PDX Omakase Dinners

Join us for an exclusive, highly intimate culinary journey as Chef Sam Saltos of Hiyaku PDX brings his refined 16-course seasonal omakase to the private residence of LucidWild Estate owners Blair & L.J. Nicholas. An intimate gathering of just 12 guests per seating - for three days only.



Meaning "I'll leave it up to the chef," Omakase is a multi-course exploration highlighting the decadent flavors, refined textures, and elegant presentation of traditional-style sushi. Guests will enjoy premium seafood flown directly from Tokyo's famed Toyosu Market alongside locally sourced Pacific Northwest produce and fish - each course prepared right in front of you.



Every dish will be thoughtfully paired with your choice of LucidWild Estate acclaimed, single-vineyard wines or a highly-curated sake flight, creating a harmonious dialogue between Dundee Hills and Japanese craftsmanship. Set in one of wine country's most exclusive private settings, this limited seating promises an extraordinary evening of hospitality, storytelling, and unforgettable flavors.



Dietary & Allergy Restrictions Due to the highly curated nature of this menu and traditional Japanese cooking methods, we are unable to accommodate dietary restrictions, including vegetarian or vegan diets, guests who do not consume raw fish or seafood, or guests with gluten, soy, or shellfish allergies.



Cancellation Policy Plans change, and we understand. Reservations may be adjusted or canceled anytime prior to September 21, 2026, when our team will reach out to finalize payment. After September 21, all sales are final and tickets become non-refundable.

Fee: $LucidWild Club Members: $300 per guest + 20% Service Fee (no further discounts apply) Non-Members: $350 per guest + 20% Service Fee