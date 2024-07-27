|Location:
|Coleman Vineyard
|Map:
|22734 SW Latham Road, McMinnville, OR 97128
|Phone:
|5034376071
|Email:
|tastingroom@colemanwine.com
|Website:
|https://www.colemanwine.com/events/reminisce-library-wines/
|All Dates:
‘REMINISCE’ Library Wines at Coleman
On the last weekend of each month, ‘REMINISCE’ will feature a surprise library wine. Join us to pull a cork, recollect the vintage and contemplate the bottle evolution. We’ll rouse your nostalgia with a vintage snack and throwback playlist. We’ll open the allocated library wines on Saturday and pour until gone.
