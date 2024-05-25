Location: Coleman Vineyard Map: 22734 SW Latham Road, McMinnville, OR 97128 Phone: 5034376071 Email: tastingroom@colemanwine.com Website: http://https://www.colemanwine.com/events/reminisce-library-wines/ All Dates: Apr 27, 2024 - Apr 28, 2024

May 25, 2024 - May 26, 2024

Jun 29, 2024 - Jun 30, 2024

Jul 27, 2024 - Jul 28, 2024

Aug 24, 2024 - Aug 25, 2024

Sep 28, 2024 - Sep 29, 2024

Oct 26, 2024 - Oct 27, 2024

Nov 23, 2024 - Nov 24, 2024



‘REMINISCE’ Library Wines at Coleman

On the last weekend of each month, ‘REMINISCE’ will feature a surprise library wine. Join us to pull a cork, recollect the vintage and contemplate the bottle evolution. We’ll rouse your nostalgia with a vintage snack and throwback playlist. We’ll open the allocated library wines on Saturday and pour until gone.