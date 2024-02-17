|Location:
|Yamhill Valley Vineyards
|Map:
|16250 SW Oldsville Rd, Mcminnville, OR 97128
|Phone:
|5038433100
|Email:
|jenny@yamhill.com
|Website:
|http://16250 SW Oldsville Rd
|All Dates:
Lovebirds Take Flight
Calling all lovebirds! Cozy up with that special someone in your life for a paired flight of five wines and five bites. We've selected a line up of our favorite wines at the moment to pair with a variety of sweet and savory treats. Sit back, sip, savor, and relax with the one you love!
Lovebird Flight: $30 / person, Complimentary for Wine Club Members. Flight fee waived with 3 bottle purchase.
Please call or email for reservations: 503-843-3100 / info@yamhill.com
Fee: $30
Sit back, sip, savor, and relax with the one you love!