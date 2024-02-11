 Calendar Home
Location:Yamhill Valley Vineyards
Map:16250 SW Oldsville Rd, Mcminnville, OR 97128
Phone: 5038433100
Email:jenny@yamhill.com
Website:http://16250 SW Oldsville Rd
All Dates:Feb 10, 2024 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Feb 11, 2024 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Feb 17, 2024 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Feb 18, 2024 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Feb 19, 2024 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

Lovebirds Take Flight

Calling all lovebirds! Cozy up with that special someone in your life for a paired flight of five wines and five bites. We've selected a line up of our favorite wines at the moment to pair with a variety of sweet and savory treats. Sit back, sip, savor, and relax with the one you love!

Lovebird Flight: $30 / person, Complimentary for Wine Club Members. Flight fee waived with 3 bottle purchase.

Please call or email for reservations: 503-843-3100 / info@yamhill.com

 

Fee: $30

Sit back, sip, savor, and relax with the one you love!

