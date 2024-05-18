 Calendar Home
Location:Ora et Labora Wine Shop
Map:3928 N Williams Ave, Portland, Oregon 97227
Phone: (503) 444-7482
Email:info@oraetlabora.wine
Website:http://https://www.oraetlabora.wine/events/p/the-wasserman-wines-of-germany-sat-518-2-4pm
All Dates:May 18, 2024 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Lone Wolf Seminar: The Wasserman Wines of Germany

There are just a handful of importers whose wines we universally drool over, and the Wasserman family is at the top of our list. Of the dozen or so employees in the company, one lives abroad…right here in Portland!

Becky Wasserman single-handedly changed the landscape of Burgundian wines available in the US over the past several decades. In recent years, her family has been exploring producers (currently a mere 5!) in Germany and Italy in recent years, and have begun to bring yet-undiscovered producers to North America. If you’re a Pinot or Riesling fan, this is an event that you don’t wanna miss!

Join Timothy Davey—the most eloquent educator we know, probably because he was formed by Wasserman culture—as he and his colleague John Soares take us through Spätburgunder (Pinot Noir), Riesling, and more!

 

Fee: $45

