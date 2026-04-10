Loch Winery Fireside Sauna

There is nothing more magical than watching the forest from inside a sauna that is positioned in a lovely glen while imbibing in Loch wines and fall snacks. The practice of saunaing goes back thousands of years. Reinvigorate your spirit by participating in this cleansing ritual. Cold plunge, grab a bite and wine while sitting by the fire, and return to the warmth of the sauna. Freshly harvested eucalyptus branches are included for your own venik. Delve into many aspects of this ancient ritual next to a stream, surrounded by a forest, while sampling harvest foods and Loch Wines.

Fee: $55