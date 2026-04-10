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Location:West Shore Farm
Map:7701 SW Cascara Dr, Gaston, OR, 97119
Phone: 971-219-4943
Email:hello@lochwinery.com
Website:https://www.lochwinery.com/experiences
All Dates:Oct 10, 2026 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Loch Winery Fireside Sauna

There is nothing more magical than watching the forest from inside a sauna that is positioned in a lovely glen while imbibing in Loch wines and fall snacks. The practice of saunaing goes back thousands of years. Reinvigorate your spirit by participating in this cleansing ritual. Cold plunge, grab a bite and wine while sitting by the fire, and return to the warmth of the sauna. Freshly harvested eucalyptus branches are included for your own venik. Delve into many aspects of this ancient ritual next to a stream, surrounded by a forest, while sampling harvest foods and Loch Wines. 

 

Fee: $55

Forest views, sauna, food and Wine!

West Shore Farm
West Shore Farm 97119 7701 SW Cascara Dr, Gaston, OR, 97119
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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