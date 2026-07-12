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Location:Cook Park
Map:17005 SW 92nd Ave, Tigard, OR 97224
Phone: 971-219-4943
Email:hello@lochwinery.com
Website:https://www.lochwinery.com/experiences
All Dates:Jul 12, 2026 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Loch Dinner

Kayaks and canoes on the Tualatin River with boxed lunches and a refreshing treat. Adventures Without Limits will provide all the gear and guidance. Meet at Tom McCall School in Forest Grove to join the van ride to Cook Park in Tualatin. Cook Park will be our home base for the day. After a quick safety training, its all aboard and shove off for a relaxing float. Boxed lunches will be provided and you can stop along the river to enjoy them. Back at base camp before returning home we will serve Loch Wines with a refreshing treat. Only 18 spots available for this experience.

 

Fee: $160

Join us for a Day Trip!

Cook Park
Cook Park 17005 17005 SW 92nd Ave, Tigard, OR 97224
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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