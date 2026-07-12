Loch Dinner

Kayaks and canoes on the Tualatin River with boxed lunches and a refreshing treat. Adventures Without Limits will provide all the gear and guidance. Meet at Tom McCall School in Forest Grove to join the van ride to Cook Park in Tualatin. Cook Park will be our home base for the day. After a quick safety training, its all aboard and shove off for a relaxing float. Boxed lunches will be provided and you can stop along the river to enjoy them. Back at base camp before returning home we will serve Loch Wines with a refreshing treat. Only 18 spots available for this experience.

Fee: $160