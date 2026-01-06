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Location:Sain Creek Recreational Area - Hagg Lake
Map:50250 SW Scoggins Valley Road, Gaston, OR 97119
Phone: 971-219-4943
Email:hello@lochwinery.com
Website:https://www.lochwinery.com/experiences
All Dates:Jun 7, 2026 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Loch Dinner

June 7th, 2026 at 5pm
Join us for a Chef crafted dinner at the edge of Hagg Lake.
Loch Winery Launch Party
We are excited to launch this new venture. Join us to see what we are up to.
Club membership specials and door prizes throughout the evening.
Arrive between 5 and 6 for wine and appetizers and musical accompaniment.
We will sit for dinner at 6.
Chef will serve 3 courses of seasonal local produce and proteins.
Wine is served with each course, or you can choose a N/A cocktail, sparkling water, or still water.
A portion of the ticket sales will go to our partner non-profit- Oregon Wild.

$100 per person
Ticket sales end June 1st

 

Fee: $100

Loch Winery Launch Party

Sain Creek Recreational Area - Hagg Lake
Sain Creek Recreational Area - Hagg Lake 50250 50250 SW Scoggins Valley Road, Gaston, OR 97119
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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