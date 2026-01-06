Loch Dinner

June 7th, 2026 at 5pm

Join us for a Chef crafted dinner at the edge of Hagg Lake.

Loch Winery Launch Party

We are excited to launch this new venture. Join us to see what we are up to.

Club membership specials and door prizes throughout the evening.

Arrive between 5 and 6 for wine and appetizers and musical accompaniment.

We will sit for dinner at 6.

Chef will serve 3 courses of seasonal local produce and proteins.

Wine is served with each course, or you can choose a N/A cocktail, sparkling water, or still water.

A portion of the ticket sales will go to our partner non-profit- Oregon Wild.



$100 per person

Ticket sales end June 1st

Fee: $100