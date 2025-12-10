 Calendar Home
Location:Amaterra Kitchen + Social Club
Map:909 NW Bond St, Bend, OR 97703
Website:https://amaterrawines.com/event-calendar/
All Dates:Dec 31, 2025 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Locals Night at Amaterra Kitchen + Social Club

Amaterra Kitchen + Social Club, recently opened in June, invites Bend and Redmond residents to celebrate its monthly tradition: Locals Night! Amaterra is hosting the next event of the series on New Year’s Eve, December 31, and will continue on the last Wednesday of every month.

All day long, locals with proof of address can enjoy:
$3 off glass pours and $2 off cocktails
15% off bottle purchases to-go
Access to the members gallery (for local Wine Club members)
Entry into a raffle for a Local Basket filled with wine, baked goods, and products from nearby makers

There’s even a punch card for regulars, where six visits to Locals Night earn a complimentary glass of wine, dessert, or another treat. Designed as a way to connect with the community, Locals Night gives Bend and Redmond residents a chance to sip, gather, and experience what Amaterra is all about.

