Location: Black Dog Vineyard Map: 8085 NE Oak Springs Farm Road, Carlton, OR 97111 Phone: 9712816892 Email: info@theblackdogvineyard.com Website: http://www.theblackdogvineyard.com All Dates: Apr 24, 2026 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

May 29, 2026 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Jun 26, 2026 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Jul 31, 2026 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Aug 28, 2026 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Sep 25, 2026 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Oct 30, 2026 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Nov 27, 2026 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm



Locals Last Friday Social

Join us the last Friday of the month for a locals happy hour after hours, 5-7 pm, at the tasting room on the vineyard. $1 off glass pours and 10% off any bottle. Bring an appetizer to share. We're calling on all residents from Lafayette, Carlton, Dayton, Dundee, Newberg, Yamhill, McMinnville, Amity and everywhere in between to make this a monthly gathering of sharing and developing community. Hope to see you there!