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Location:Black Dog Vineyard
Map:8085 NE Oak Springs Farm Road, Carlton, OR 97111
Phone: 9712816892
Email:info@theblackdogvineyard.com
Website:http://www.theblackdogvineyard.com
All Dates:Apr 24, 2026 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
May 29, 2026 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Jun 26, 2026 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Jul 31, 2026 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Aug 28, 2026 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Sep 25, 2026 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Oct 30, 2026 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Nov 27, 2026 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Locals Last Friday Social

Join us the last Friday of the month for a locals happy hour after hours, 5-7 pm, at the tasting room on the vineyard. $1 off glass pours and 10% off any bottle. Bring an appetizer to share. We're calling on all residents from Lafayette, Carlton, Dayton, Dundee, Newberg, Yamhill, McMinnville, Amity and everywhere in between to make this a monthly gathering of sharing and developing community. Hope to see you there!

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© 2026 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

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