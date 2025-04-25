|Location:
|Black Dog Vineyard Tasting Room
|Map:
|8085 NE Oak Springs Farm Road, CARLTON, OR 97111
|Phone:
|9712816892
|Email:
|info@theblackdogvineyard.com
|Website:
|http://www.theblackdogvineyard.com
|All Dates:
Locals Friday Monthly Social
Join us the last Friday of the month for a locals happy hour after hours, 5-7 pm, at the tasting room on the vineyard. $2 off glass pours and 10% off any bottle. Bring an appetizer to share. We're calling on all residents from Lafayette, Carlton, Dayton, Dundee, Newberg, Yamhill, McMinnville, Amity and everywhere in between to make this a monthly gathering of sharing and developing community. Hope to see you there!