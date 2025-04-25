Locals Friday Monthly Social

Join us the last Friday of the month for a locals happy hour after hours, 5-7 pm, at the tasting room on the vineyard. $2 off glass pours and 10% off any bottle. Bring an appetizer to share. We're calling on all residents from Lafayette, Carlton, Dayton, Dundee, Newberg, Yamhill, McMinnville, Amity and everywhere in between to make this a monthly gathering of sharing and developing community. Hope to see you there!