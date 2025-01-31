 Calendar Home
Location:Black Dog Vineyard Tasting Room
Map:8085 NE Oak Springs Farm Road, CARLTON, OR 97111
Phone: 9712816892
Email:info@theblackdogvineyard.com
Website:http://www.theblackdogvineyard.com
All Dates:Jan 31, 2025 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Locals Friday Monthly Social

Join us for an old fashioned potluck where friends and family around Yamhill County can come and enjoy fine wine and warm conversation. Bring an appetizer or dessert to share.

Last Friday of the Month

Black Dog Vineyard Tasting Room
Black Dog Vineyard Tasting Room 8085 NE Oak Springs Farm Road, CARLTON, OR 97111
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

