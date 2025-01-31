|Location:
|Black Dog Vineyard Tasting Room
|Map:
|8085 NE Oak Springs Farm Road, CARLTON, OR 97111
|Phone:
|9712816892
|Email:
|info@theblackdogvineyard.com
|Website:
|http://www.theblackdogvineyard.com
|All Dates:
Locals Friday Monthly Social
Join us for an old fashioned potluck where friends and family around Yamhill County can come and enjoy fine wine and warm conversation. Bring an appetizer or dessert to share.
Locals Friday Monthly Social
Last Friday of the Month
Black Dog Vineyard Tasting Room
Black Dog Vineyard Tasting Room 97111 8085 NE Oak Springs Farm Road, CARLTON, OR 97111