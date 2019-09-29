|Location:
Alloro Vinwyard
|Map:
22075 Southwest Lebeau Road, Sherwood, Oregon 97140
|Phone:
5036251978
|Email:
hospitality@allorovineyard.com
|Website:
http://https://www.allorovineyard.com/Visit/Events
|All Dates:
Local Pairings: King Tide
Join us in the Tasting Room Saturday, September 28 and Sunday, September 29 for Local Pairings featuring Chef Lauro Romero of King Tide Fish & Shell!
For this monthly program, our Winemaker collaborates with a celebrated, local Chef to dream up a beautiful and delicious single bite, with the goal of creating the perfect pairing with a select Alloro wine!
Bite complimentary with tasting flight
Tasting Flight: $20 - waived with three bottle purchase
Complimentary for Cellar Club Members
A Winemaker & Chef Collaboration!