 Calendar Home
Location:Alloro Vinwyard
Map:22075 Southwest Lebeau Road, Sherwood, Oregon 97140
Phone: 5036251978
Email:hospitality@allorovineyard.com
Website:http://https://www.allorovineyard.com/Visit/Events
All Dates:Sep 28, 2019 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Sep 29, 2019 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Local Pairings: King Tide

Join us in the Tasting Room Saturday, September 28 and Sunday, September 29 for Local Pairings featuring Chef Lauro Romero of King Tide Fish & Shell!

For this monthly program, our Winemaker collaborates with a celebrated, local Chef to dream up a beautiful and delicious single bite, with the goal of creating the perfect pairing with a select Alloro wine!

Bite complimentary with tasting flight
Tasting Flight: $20 - waived with three bottle purchase
Complimentary for Cellar Club Members

 

A Winemaker & Chef Collaboration!

Alloro Vinwyard
Alloro Vinwyard 22075 22075 Southwest Lebeau Road, Sherwood, Oregon 97140
September (2019)
« August
October »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable