Local Pairings: King Tide

Join us in the Tasting Room Saturday, September 28 and Sunday, September 29 for Local Pairings featuring Chef Lauro Romero of King Tide Fish & Shell!



For this monthly program, our Winemaker collaborates with a celebrated, local Chef to dream up a beautiful and delicious single bite, with the goal of creating the perfect pairing with a select Alloro wine!



Bite complimentary with tasting flight

Tasting Flight: $20 - waived with three bottle purchase

Complimentary for Cellar Club Members