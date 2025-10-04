Lobster Dogs PNW Grand Opening Weekend

Saturday, October 4 we will be the host site for Lobster Dogs PNW Grand Opening! Their amazing new food truck will be available for food orders right off our patio from 11AM until 7PM — that’s right, we’re staying open late! Anyone joining us for tastings that day will be encouraged to visit the Lobster Dogs truck for a pre-, post-, or mid-tasting meal. And then, from 4-7PM we will serving wine by the glass, and we invite you to join us for a delicious Lobster Dogs dinner!



Day time reservations are encouraged. No reservations needed for dinner service.