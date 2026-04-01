Live Painting Demonstration: Erin Hanson

Experience a live painting demonstration from renowned artist Erin Hanson at Saffron Fields Vineyard. Visitors will experience the creation of an original oil painting from start to finish, gaining insight into Hanson's unique techniques and process. This rare opportunity will allow guests to see every brushstroke, enjoy the true colors of each piece, and gain a better understanding of Hanson's style, coined open impressionism.



Enjoy Saffron Fields' award-winning tasting room, estate-grown wines, and a first-hand look at art in the making.



Glass and bottle service will be available during this event.



Who is Erin Hanson?

The creator of Open Impressionism, Erin Hanson's unique approach to oil painting has gained her millions of followers online and thousands of collectors worldwide. An artist since early childhood, Hanson took a break to study Biochemical Engineering at UC Berkeley. A rock climbing trip to Nevada's Red Rock Canyon reignited her passion for painting, and she committed to creating one painting every week for the rest of her life. She has kept this promise to this day, making Hanson one of the most prolific artists in history. She has sold over 3,500 original oil paintings to enthusiastic collectors, and there is an ever-increasing demand for her originals due to her ingenuity and talent.



We are honored to have Erin Hanson's artwork in our tasting room, and we cannot wait to share it with you!