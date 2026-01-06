Location: Sokol Blosser WInery Map: 5000 NE Sokol Blosser Lane, Dayton, OR 97114 Phone: 503-864-2282 Email: events@sokolblosser.com Website: https://sokolblosser.com/experience/events All Dates: Jun 4, 2026 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Jun 11, 2026 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Jun 18, 2026 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Jun 25, 2026 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Jul 2, 2026 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Jul 9, 2026 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Jul 16, 2026 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Jul 23, 2026 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Jul 30, 2026 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Aug 6, 2026 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Aug 13, 2026 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Aug 20, 2026 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Aug 27, 2026 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Sep 3, 2026 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Sep 10, 2026 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm



Live on the Lawn: Free Summer Concerts

Live on the Lawn is back! This is our free summer concert series. Starting June 4th through September 10th, 5-7pm, we'll be hosting artists from around the PNW to perform on our lawn. We'll have a selection of wines by the glass, gourmet Frosé, NA mocktails, and wood-fired pizzas you can enjoy while listening to music. These events are kid and dog friendly so feel free to bring the whole family. *dogs only allowed on the lawn*



Reservations aren’t required, but they’re encouraged to help us plan for the best experience. Seating is on a first come basis, with a reserved section available for Cellar Club members. Please note that reservations do not guarantee seating, so come early and get cozy.



Please Note: Outside food is not permitted.



View our events page to learn more about each artist and RSVP for one of these events.



Live on the Lawn Schedule:

June Artists:

* June 4th - Dante Zapata: Soulful blues and acoustic groove

* June 11th - Lisa James Bennet: American singer-songwriter

* June 18th - Sav: Indie pop acoustic

* June 25th - Leo Moon: Dreamy indie folk



July Artists:

* July 2nd - Robert Meade: Classic folk and Americana

* July 9th- Forest Bailey: Soulful indie folk

* July 16th - Gabe Hess: Roots Americana

* July 23rd - Midnight and Moonshine: Americana and bluegrass

* July 30th - Beth Willis: Folk singer-songwriter



August Artists:

* August 6th - Bernie Sims: Jazz and soul classics

* August 13th - Basso a Deux: Jazz-inspired duo

* August 20th - Brenda Andrus: Alt-pop covers

* August 27th - Brenna Larson: Indie folk/ acoustic singer-songwriter



September Artists:

* September 3rd - Garret Fleming: Acoustic folk

* September 10th - Jacob Westfall: Indie folk and alt-pop