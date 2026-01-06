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Location:Sokol Blosser WInery
Map:5000 NE Sokol Blosser Lane, Dayton, OR 97114
Phone: 503-864-2282
Email:events@sokolblosser.com
Website:https://sokolblosser.com/experience/events
All Dates:Jun 4, 2026 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Jun 11, 2026 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Jun 18, 2026 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Jun 25, 2026 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Jul 2, 2026 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Jul 9, 2026 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Jul 16, 2026 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Jul 23, 2026 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Jul 30, 2026 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Aug 6, 2026 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Aug 13, 2026 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Aug 20, 2026 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Aug 27, 2026 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Sep 3, 2026 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Sep 10, 2026 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Live on the Lawn: Free Summer Concerts

Live on the Lawn is back! This is our free summer concert series. Starting June 4th through September 10th, 5-7pm, we'll be hosting artists from around the PNW to perform on our lawn. We'll have a selection of wines by the glass, gourmet Frosé, NA mocktails, and wood-fired pizzas you can enjoy while listening to music. These events are kid and dog friendly so feel free to bring the whole family. *dogs only allowed on the lawn*

Reservations aren’t required, but they’re encouraged to help us plan for the best experience. Seating is on a first come basis, with a reserved section available for Cellar Club members. Please note that reservations do not guarantee seating, so come early and get cozy.  

Please Note: Outside food is not permitted.

View our events page to learn more about each artist and RSVP for one of these events.

Live on the Lawn Schedule:
June Artists:
* June 4th - Dante Zapata: Soulful blues and acoustic groove
* June 11th - Lisa James Bennet: American singer-songwriter
* June 18th - Sav: Indie pop acoustic
* June 25th - Leo Moon: Dreamy indie folk

July Artists:
* July 2nd - Robert Meade: Classic folk and Americana
* July 9th- Forest Bailey: Soulful indie folk
* July 16th - Gabe Hess: Roots Americana
* July 23rd - Midnight and Moonshine: Americana and bluegrass
* July 30th - Beth Willis: Folk singer-songwriter

August Artists:
* August 6th - Bernie Sims: Jazz and soul classics
* August 13th - Basso a Deux: Jazz-inspired duo
* August 20th - Brenda Andrus: Alt-pop covers
* August 27th - Brenna Larson: Indie folk/ acoustic singer-songwriter

September Artists:
* September 3rd - Garret Fleming: Acoustic folk
* September 10th - Jacob Westfall: Indie folk and alt-pop

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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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