|Location:
|Sokol Blosser WInery
|Map:
|5000 NE Sokol Blosser Lane, Dayton, OR 97114
|Phone:
|503-864-2282
|Email:
|events@sokolblosser.com
|Website:
|https://sokolblosser.com/experience/events
|All Dates:
Live on the Lawn: Free Summer Concerts
Live on the Lawn is back! This is our free summer concert series. Starting June 4th through September 10th, 5-7pm, we'll be hosting artists from around the PNW to perform on our lawn. We'll have a selection of wines by the glass, gourmet Frosé, NA mocktails, and wood-fired pizzas you can enjoy while listening to music. These events are kid and dog friendly so feel free to bring the whole family. *dogs only allowed on the lawn*
Reservations aren’t required, but they’re encouraged to help us plan for the best experience. Seating is on a first come basis, with a reserved section available for Cellar Club members. Please note that reservations do not guarantee seating, so come early and get cozy.
Please Note: Outside food is not permitted.
View our events page to learn more about each artist and RSVP for one of these events.
Live on the Lawn Schedule:
June Artists:
* June 4th - Dante Zapata: Soulful blues and acoustic groove
* June 11th - Lisa James Bennet: American singer-songwriter
* June 18th - Sav: Indie pop acoustic
* June 25th - Leo Moon: Dreamy indie folk
July Artists:
* July 2nd - Robert Meade: Classic folk and Americana
* July 9th- Forest Bailey: Soulful indie folk
* July 16th - Gabe Hess: Roots Americana
* July 23rd - Midnight and Moonshine: Americana and bluegrass
* July 30th - Beth Willis: Folk singer-songwriter
August Artists:
* August 6th - Bernie Sims: Jazz and soul classics
* August 13th - Basso a Deux: Jazz-inspired duo
* August 20th - Brenda Andrus: Alt-pop covers
* August 27th - Brenna Larson: Indie folk/ acoustic singer-songwriter
September Artists:
* September 3rd - Garret Fleming: Acoustic folk
* September 10th - Jacob Westfall: Indie folk and alt-pop
Join us every Thursday for live music, wine and pizza!