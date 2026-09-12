Live Music with Steve Hale at Sidereus Winery

Steve Hale, a singer/songwriter with a soul edge in the tradition of Bruno Mars, Daryl Hall, Marvin Gaye, and Bill Withers returns to Sidereus on Saturday, Sept 12 from 5-8 p.m. Steve’s melody is woven deeply into the chordal fabric of the songs, making the music rich, sultry, glowing and delicious. The performance will be outdoors on our deck. Seating is first come, first served for this after hours music event. Feel free to bring blankets and lawn chairs for lawn seating. Wine is available by glass or bottle, along with beer and nonalcoholic beverages.

Fee: $0