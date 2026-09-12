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Location:Sidereus Winery Tasting House
Map:5195 SW Hergert Rd, Cornelius, OR 97113
Phone: 5039921196
Email:brenda@sidereuswinery.com
Website:https://sidereuswinery.com/event/live-music-with-steve-hale-4/
All Dates:Sep 12, 2026 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Live Music with Steve Hale at Sidereus Winery

Steve Hale, a singer/songwriter with a soul edge in the tradition of Bruno Mars, Daryl Hall, Marvin Gaye, and Bill Withers returns to Sidereus on Saturday, Sept 12 from 5-8 p.m. Steve’s melody is woven deeply into the chordal fabric of the songs, making the music rich, sultry, glowing and delicious. The performance will be outdoors on our deck. Seating is first come, first served for this after hours music event. Feel free to bring blankets and lawn chairs for lawn seating. Wine is available by glass or bottle, along with beer and nonalcoholic beverages.

 

Fee: $0

Steve Hale performs music with soul at Sidereus Winery Sept. 12 from 5-8 pm.

Sidereus Winery Tasting House
Sidereus Winery Tasting House 97113 5195 SW Hergert Rd, Cornelius, OR 97113
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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