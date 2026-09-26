|Location:
|Cubanisimo Vineyards
|Map:
|1754 Best Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
|Phone:
|(503) 588-1763
|Email:
|vino@cubanisimovineyards.com
|Website:
|https://cubanisimovineyards.com/event/live-music-joseph-dane-7/
|All Dates:
Live Music with Joseph Dane!
Joseph is a soulful vocalist and songwriter whose music blends classic rock roots with Latin rhythms and a laid-back, lyrical charm. Raised on the road in a globe-trotting musical family, Joseph Dane began performing at a young age across Asia and Latin America. Roots planted in Oregon now, he’s become a fan favorite here at Cubanisimo Vineyards.
Good wine, good music! Bring your friends and a picnic!