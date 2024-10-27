|Location:
|Black Dog Vineyard Tasting Room
|Map:
|8085 NE Oak Springs Farm Road, CARLTON, OR 97111
|Phone:
|9712816892
|Email:
|info@theblackdogvineyard.com
|All Dates:
Live Music with Jay Ringer
Come relax with a glass of wine while listening to live music from multi-instrumentalist Jay Ringer. Bottles and glasses of wine available, as well as other beverages. No cover fee.
Live Music with Jay Ringer
Come relax with a glass of wine while listening to live music from multi-instrumentalist Jay Ringer. Bottles and glasses of wine available, as well as other beverages. No cover fee.
Black Dog Vineyard Tasting Room
Black Dog Vineyard Tasting Room 97111 8085 NE Oak Springs Farm Road, CARLTON, OR 97111