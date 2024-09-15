 Calendar Home
Location:Phelps Creek Vineyards Tasting Room
Map:301 Country Club Rd, Hood River, Oregon 97031
Phone: 541-386-2607
Email:events@phelpscreekvineyards.com
Website:http://www.phelpscreekvineyards.com
All Dates:Sep 15, 2024 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Live Music with J.T. Blue Duo

Come join us every Sunday 5-7pm to hear local artists in and around the Gorge.

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

