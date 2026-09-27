|Location:
|Bluebird Hill Cellars
|Map:
|25059 LARSON RD, Monroe, OR 97456
|Phone:
|5416069539
|Email:
|Garrett@bluebirdhillcellars.com
|Website:
|https://www.bluebirdhillcellars.com/events
|All Dates:
Live Music with Honey on your tongue
a folk duo with guitar, fiddle, banjo, and gorgeous harmonies.
Their sound is cozy old-time Americana: intimate, earthy, and just right for a September afternoon with the vineyard turning gold and harvest in the air.
A folk duo with guitar, fiddle, banjo, and gorgeous harmonies. Their sound is cozy old-time Americana: intimate, earthy, and just right for a September afternoon with the vineyard turning gold and harvest in the air.