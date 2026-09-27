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Location:Bluebird Hill Cellars
Map:25059 LARSON RD, Monroe, OR 97456
Phone: 5416069539
Email:Garrett@bluebirdhillcellars.com
Website:https://www.bluebirdhillcellars.com/events
All Dates:Sep 27, 2026 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Live Music with Honey on your tongue

a folk duo with guitar, fiddle, banjo, and gorgeous harmonies.

Their sound is cozy old-time Americana: intimate, earthy, and just right for a September afternoon with the vineyard turning gold and harvest in the air.

A folk duo with guitar, fiddle, banjo, and gorgeous harmonies. Their sound is cozy old-time Americana: intimate, earthy, and just right for a September afternoon with the vineyard turning gold and harvest in the air.

Bluebird Hill Cellars
Bluebird Hill Cellars 25059 25059 LARSON RD, Monroe, OR 97456
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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