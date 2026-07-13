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Location:Chemeketa Cellars
Map:215 Doaks Ferry Road NW, Salem, OR 97304
Phone: 503.584.7256
Email:contact@chemeketacellars.com
Website:https://www.chemeketacellars.com/
All Dates:Jul 13, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm Tasting room open 4-8pm.

Live Music with Dante Zapata

Enjoy an evening of wine and live music with Dante Zapata at Chemeketa Cellars. Shows are on the patio (weather permitting) or inside the tasting room (inclement weather). Enjoy award-winning, student-crafted wines along with beer, cider, non-alcoholic options, and light bites. Seating is limited and is on a first-come, first-served basis. The tasting room is open from 4-8 pm with the performance from 6-8 pm. This event is free and open to all ages.

Live music with Dante Zapata

Chemeketa Cellars
Chemeketa Cellars 97304 215 Doaks Ferry Road NW, Salem, OR 97304
July (2026)
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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