Live Music with Dante Zapata

Enjoy an evening of wine and live music with Dante Zapata at Chemeketa Cellars. Shows are on the patio (weather permitting) or inside the tasting room (inclement weather). Enjoy award-winning, student-crafted wines along with beer, cider, non-alcoholic options, and light bites. Seating is limited and is on a first-come, first-served basis. The tasting room is open from 4-8 pm with the performance from 6-8 pm. This event is free and open to all ages.