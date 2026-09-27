Live Music with Big Ron Sabin

Local favorite Big Ron Sabin will perform at Sidereus Winery on Sept. 27 from 2:00-5:00 p.m. for a very special and his last music event. Ron says he is ending his many years of performing with this show. Age and health problems have taken their toll. On this Sunday, he will sing his favorite songs from decades of playing for the public. Come on out and see if one of those song is your favorite, too. Ron is a dear friend to us at Sidereus Winery and we are honored to host his last show. Ron is also an exceptional, beloved member of the local community where his contributions are treasured.



Reservations are highly encouraged for this cherished musical performance during a busy weekend. Wine tastings, beer, non-alcoholic beverages and snacks will be available. There may also be a food truck on-site.