|Location:
|Brooks Winery
|Map:
|21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
|Phone:
|5034351278
|Email:
|info@brookswine.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.brookswine.com/event/live-music-sunday-pretty-gritty/?instance_id=392
|All Dates:
Live Music Sunday - Pretty Gritty
We will be featuring Sarah and Blaine from Pretty Gritty, on Sunday March 24th. This duo has cultivated a sound that is both timeless and classic and succeed in bringing something fresh to the table.
Food is available for purchase and music free and from 1-4!