 Calendar Home
Location:Stomp Tasting Room
Map:5475 River Road South, Salem, OR 97304
Phone: 503-364-3085
Email:admin@croftvineyards.com
Website:https://www.croftvineyards.com/events/
All Dates:May 21, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Live Music: Nathan Junior

Join us at the tasting room from 6 to 8pm for a live intimate set with Nate JR. He’ll be sharing original singer-songwriter favorites and taking requests from the audience for a relaxed, interactive evening of music. Our kitchen will be open, the wine will be flowing, and the atmosphere will be easy and inviting. Walk-ins are welcome, reservations encouraged.

Join us at the tasting room from 6 to 8pm for a live intimate set with Nate JR. He’ll be sharing original singer-songwriter favorites and taking requests from the audience for a relaxed, interactive evening of music. Our kitchen will be open, the wine will be flowing, and the atmosphere will be easy and inviting. Walk-ins are welcome, reservations encouraged.
Stomp Tasting Room
Stomp Tasting Room 97304 5475 River Road South, Salem, OR 97304
May (2026)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2026 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable