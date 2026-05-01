|Location:
|Stomp Tasting Room
|Map:
|5475 River Road South, Salem, OR 97304
|Phone:
|503-364-3085
|Email:
|admin@croftvineyards.com
|Website:
|https://www.croftvineyards.com/events/
|All Dates:
Live Music: Nathan Junior
Join us at the tasting room from 6 to 8pm for a live intimate set with Nate JR. He’ll be sharing original singer-songwriter favorites and taking requests from the audience for a relaxed, interactive evening of music. Our kitchen will be open, the wine will be flowing, and the atmosphere will be easy and inviting. Walk-ins are welcome, reservations encouraged.