Location:Phelps Creek Tasting Room
Map:301 Country Club Rd, Hood River, OR 97031
Phone: 5413862607
Email:hospitality@phelpscreekvineyards.com
Website:https://www.phelpscreekvineyards.com/
All Dates:Aug 4, 2024 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Live Music from Papa's Papayas

Live music and quality wine every Sunday from 5-7 pm. This week we hear from Papa's Papayas.

The duo Papa's Papayas consists of Boyd Nunley and Mike Turley, playing a cool mix of Caribbean music and jazz on the steel drums, bass, and guitar.

New artists join us weekly! Check our website or social media (@phelpscreekvineyards) for more.

Join us in Hood River for our Sunday Music Series. Sip & Savor: the wine, the food, the music.

