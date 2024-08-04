|Location:
|Phelps Creek Tasting Room
|Map:
|301 Country Club Rd, Hood River, OR 97031
|Phone:
|5413862607
|Email:
|hospitality@phelpscreekvineyards.com
|Website:
|https://www.phelpscreekvineyards.com/
|All Dates:
Live Music from Papa's Papayas
Live music and quality wine every Sunday from 5-7 pm. This week we hear from Papa's Papayas.
The duo Papa's Papayas consists of Boyd Nunley and Mike Turley, playing a cool mix of Caribbean music and jazz on the steel drums, bass, and guitar.
New artists join us weekly! Check our website or social media (@phelpscreekvineyards) for more.
Join us in Hood River for our Sunday Music Series. Sip & Savor: the wine, the food, the music.