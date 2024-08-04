Live Music from Papa's Papayas

Live music and quality wine every Sunday from 5-7 pm. This week we hear from Papa's Papayas.



The duo Papa's Papayas consists of Boyd Nunley and Mike Turley, playing a cool mix of Caribbean music and jazz on the steel drums, bass, and guitar.



New artists join us weekly! Check our website or social media (@phelpscreekvineyards) for more.