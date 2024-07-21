Live Music from Local Duo Lesley & Rebecca

Live music and quality wine every Sunday from 5-7 pm. This week we hear from local duo Lesley and Rebecca.



Lesley and Rebecca have been performing in the Gorge since 2017. Lesley from Mosier is on guitar, Rebecca from Mill A is on bass, mandolin, and percussion, and both perform vocals with stunning harmonies. With covers spanning from pop to rock ballads from artists such as Fleetwood Mac, the Beatles, and Dido, there is truly something for everyone to love from this pair.



New artists join us weekly! Check our website or social media (@phelpscreekvineyards) for more.