Live Music Feat. minda lacy and cigar night

During the day enjoy full size whiskey pours and cocktails along with Farmer's Plate and Pantry’s pizza truck and other goodies. From 5-8pm enjoy some blues/jazz influenced folk music vibes from Minda Lacy. Starting at 7pm we invite you to enjoy a cigar on the patio to relax and finish off your night. (Bring your own, or we will have a small selection for you to choose from.)