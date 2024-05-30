Live Music: Ben Rice

While Ben Rice started in traditional blues, over the years he’s built upon that foundation with soul, R&B, folk and country to fashion a welcoming front porch where everybody wants to hang out into the wee hours. Since his large-stage debut at the International Blues Challenge in 2014, Ben has made the leap from Northwest act to national and international touring artist, featuring at festivals and stages far and wide.



We are extremely lucky to have Ben return to perform at our intimate space!



Seating is limited and based on first-come, first-seated availability beginning at 5:30. Picnic boxes are available to pre-order and wine will be available by the glass or bottle.

Fee: $20