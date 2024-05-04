Location: Chehalem Tasting Room & Wine Bar Map: 106 S Center St, Newberg, Oregon 97132 Website: http://https://www.chehalemwines.com/eventsarchive/live-music-with-tony-smiley-3/ All Dates: May 4, 2024 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm



Live Music at Chehalem After Dark

Live music and beautiful wines, the perfect pairing. Join us for a special night of Chehalem After Dark, filled with music from our friend, Tony Smiley.



The songs of Tony Smiley are a tantalizing ride through electro acoustic music that will amplify your musical senses. During the experience, you can expect original soul-baring songs, improv crowd pleasers, and creative cover mixes. As he loops his way through a set, he builds the audience’s anticipation by using keyboards, drums, guitars, tambourine, vocals and beat box sounds through Boss Loop pedals.



Whether you prefer a glass or a bottle, we’ll have a selection of wines available for purchase.



No cost to attend | wine and food will be available for purchase



Reservations available, walk-ins always welcome!