 Calendar Home
Location:Chehalem Tasting Room & Wine Bar
Map:106 S Center St, Newberg, Oregon 97132
Website:http://https://www.chehalemwines.com/eventsarchive/live-music-with-tony-smiley-3/
All Dates:May 4, 2024 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Live Music at Chehalem After Dark

Live music and beautiful wines, the perfect pairing. Join us for a special night of Chehalem After Dark, filled with music from our friend, Tony Smiley.

The songs of Tony Smiley are a tantalizing ride through electro acoustic music that will amplify your musical senses. During the experience, you can expect original soul-baring songs, improv crowd pleasers, and creative cover mixes. As he loops his way through a set, he builds the audience’s anticipation by using keyboards, drums, guitars, tambourine, vocals and beat box sounds through Boss Loop pedals.

Whether you prefer a glass or a bottle, we’ll have a selection of wines available for purchase.

No cost to attend | wine and food will be available for purchase

Reservations available, walk-ins always welcome!

