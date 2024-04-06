|Location:
Chehalem Tasting Room & Wine Bar
|Map:
106 S Center St, Newberg, Oregon 97132
|Website:
https://www.chehalemwines.com/eventsarchive/live-music-with-tiffany-bird/
|All Dates:
Live Music at Chehalem After Dark
Join us for an evening of Chehalem After Dark with singer-songwriter Tiffany Bird. Her blend of country pop with a touch of R&B influence will have you dancing the night away. Enjoy small bites alongside wine by the glass or bottle.
Walk-ins are always welcome, while reservations are available for those who prefer to plan ahead. Food and wine will be available for purchase. There is no cost to attend this event.
Saturday, April 6 | 6 – 8 pm
No cost to attend | wine and food will be available for purchase
Reservations available, walk-ins always welcome!
Social Profiles:
Website: tiffanybirdmusic.com
Instagram @tiffanybirdmusic
Facebook @tiffanybirdmusic
YouTube @tiffanybirdmusic