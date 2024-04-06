 Calendar Home
Location:Chehalem Tasting Room & Wine Bar
Map:106 S Center St, Newberg, Oregon 97132
Website:http://https://www.chehalemwines.com/eventsarchive/live-music-with-tiffany-bird/
All Dates:Apr 6, 2024 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Live Music at Chehalem After Dark

Join us for an evening of Chehalem After Dark with singer-songwriter Tiffany Bird. Her blend of country pop with a touch of R&B influence will have you dancing the night away. Enjoy small bites alongside wine by the glass or bottle.

Walk-ins are always welcome, while reservations are available for those who prefer to plan ahead. Food and wine will be available for purchase. There is no cost to attend this event.

Saturday, April 6 | 6 – 8 pm

No cost to attend | wine and food will be available for purchase

Reservations available, walk-ins always welcome!

Social Profiles:
Website: tiffanybirdmusic.com

Instagram @tiffanybirdmusic

Facebook @tiffanybirdmusic

YouTube @tiffanybirdmusic

Join us for an evening of Chehalem After Dark with singer-songwriter Tiffany Bird. Her blend of country pop with a touch of R&B influence will have you dancing the night away. Enjoy small bites alongside wine by the glass or bottle.Walk-ins are always welcome, while reservations are available for those who prefer to plan ahead. Food and wine will be available for purchase. There is no cost to attend ...
Chehalem Tasting Room & Wine Bar
Chehalem Tasting Room & Wine Bar 97132 106 S Center St, Newberg, Oregon 97132
April (2024)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2024 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable