|Location:
|Bennett Vineyards Tasting Room
|Map:
|25974 Highway 36, Cheshire, OR 97419
|Phone:
|541-998-3336
|Email:
|Lisa@BennettVineyardsOR.com
|Website:
|http://BennettVineyardsOR.com
|All Dates:
Live Music & Food Truck 1-4 pm
Join us for a fun end to Thanksgiving Weekend with music by Jackie Jae and Jason Cowsill from 1-4 pm. Kento’s food truck on site with delicious food. Open Noon to 5 pm. Great wines and beer on tap. Kick off your Holiday Season with this fun event!
