 Calendar Home
Location:Bennett Vineyards Tasting Room
Map:25974 Highway 36, Cheshire, OR 97419
Phone: 541-998-3336
Email:Lisa@BennettVineyardsOR.com
Website:http://BennettVineyardsOR.com
All Dates:Dec 1, 2024 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Live Music & Food Truck 1-4 pm

Join us for a fun end to Thanksgiving Weekend with music by Jackie Jae and Jason Cowsill from 1-4 pm. Kento’s food truck on site with delicious food. Open Noon to 5 pm. Great wines and beer on tap. Kick off your Holiday Season with this fun event!

Live music from Jackie Jae & Jason Cowsill from 1-4 pm. Kento’s food truck.

Bennett Vineyards Tasting Room
Bennett Vineyards Tasting Room 25974 25974 Highway 36, Cheshire, OR 97419
December (2024)
« November
January »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2024 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable