|Location:
|Phelps Creek Vineyards Tasting Room
|Map:
|301 Country Club Rd, Hood River, Oregon 97031
|Phone:
|541-386-2607
|Email:
|events@phelpscreekvineyards.com
|Website:
|http://www.phelpscreekvineyards.com
|All Dates:
Live Music All Jazz Considered
Local Jazz Trio, All Jazz Considered! Enjoy food and wine specials to their swanky tunes! Columbia Gorge locals Mike Grodner- drums, Tim Mayer-keyboard/vocals, & Mike Turley-bass/vocals, collaborate to bring you a range of styles. From soft background dinner Jazz to high energy contemporary dance jams. Every Thursday 5-7pm.