Location:Phelps Creek Vineyards Tasting Room
Map:301 Country Club Rd, Hood River, Oregon 97031
Phone: 541-386-2607
Email:events@phelpscreekvineyards.com
Website:http://www.phelpscreekvineyards.com
All Dates:Oct 24, 2024 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Oct 31, 2024 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Nov 7, 2024 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Nov 14, 2024 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Nov 21, 2024 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Live Music All Jazz Considered

Local Jazz Trio, All Jazz Considered! Enjoy food and wine specials to their swanky tunes! Columbia Gorge locals Mike Grodner- drums, Tim Mayer-keyboard/vocals, & Mike Turley-bass/vocals, collaborate to bring you a range of styles. From soft background dinner Jazz to high energy contemporary dance jams. Every Thursday 5-7pm.

