Live Music After Hours Ft. Jacob Westfall at Coleho

Join us for our Summer Live Music After Hours featuring great musicians, wine, and food. Sit back and relax, leave the details to us.



Doors open 5:30PM



Wine Service by the Bottle or Glass only.





Food Truck on site: "Taste of The World"

~~No Outside Foods or Beverages permitted~~



To be sure to have a table, RESERVE your spot now!



Jacob Westfall: Tender-Rock Singer-Songwriter Jacob Westfall is a larger than life troubadour of love and adventure — a young veteran of the Portland music scene that has gained recognition as one of the fastest growing singer-songwriters in the Pacific Northwest; often seen onstage with a family of collaborators and musicians of his adoptive hometown community. After appearances on shows like NBC’s The Voice (S12) and ABC’s American Idol (S1) he has released two projects: A full length record “Where We Are” (2018) an EP, “Wonderful (2021), and his latest single, “To Be Loved” (2022) When performing he shares his story through genuine songwriting, powerhouse vocals, and pristine arrangements – regaling his tales of love, goodbyes, new friendships, and serial optimism through a tradition of alternative soundscapes and folk authenticity in a pop-style package with a rock & roll attitude.



We look forward to seeing you!



Coelho Team

Fee: $FREE ENTRY