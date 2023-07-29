 Calendar Home
Location:Coelho's Tasting Room
Map:111 5th St., Amity, OR 97101
Phone: 5038359305
Email:trcw@coelhowinery.com
Website:http://https://coelhowinery.com/events-2/
All Dates:Jul 29, 2023 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm Make Your Reservations Today!

Live Music After Hours Ft. Jacob Westfall at Coleho

Join us for our Summer Live Music After Hours featuring great musicians, wine, and food. Sit back and relax, leave the details to us.

Doors open 5:30PM

Wine Service by the Bottle or Glass only.


Food Truck on site: "Taste of The World"
~~No Outside Foods or Beverages permitted~~

To be sure to have a table, RESERVE your spot now!

Jacob Westfall: Tender-Rock Singer-Songwriter Jacob Westfall is a larger than life troubadour of love and adventure — a young veteran of the Portland music scene that has gained recognition as one of the fastest growing singer-songwriters in the Pacific Northwest; often seen onstage with a family of collaborators and musicians of his adoptive hometown community. After appearances on shows like NBC’s The Voice (S12) and ABC’s American Idol (S1) he has released two projects: A full length record “Where We Are” (2018) an EP, “Wonderful (2021), and his latest single, “To Be Loved” (2022) When performing he shares his story through genuine songwriting, powerhouse vocals, and pristine arrangements – regaling his tales of love, goodbyes, new friendships, and serial optimism through a tradition of alternative soundscapes and folk authenticity in a pop-style package with a rock & roll attitude.

We look forward to seeing you!

Coelho Team

 

Fee: $FREE ENTRY

Summer Live Music After Hours featuring JACOB WESTFALL Saturday, July 29th.

Coelho's Tasting Room
Coelho's Tasting Room 97101 111 5th St., Amity, OR 97101
July (2023)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31          


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2023 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable