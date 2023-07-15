Live Music After Hours Ft. Huckle Buck Highway at Coleho

It is time to enjoy the Summer with a bit of dancing by the tunes of Huckle Buck Highway Band. We’ll be having an instructor on site to help us get into the swing of things or you show off your own moves. It’s time to get out and celebrate life!



Join us for a night of wine, dancing, live music, and celebration. Bring the whole family for a night of dancing, live music, and celebration. All are welcome!



Doors open at 5:30pm, music starts at 6:00pm



We will be dancing the night away to a live country band “Huckle Buck Highway” and enjoying great wine.



Food Truck on site: "Taste Of The World"

(No Outside Foods or Drinks Permitted)



Get your tickets today!



We look forward to seeing you!



Coelho Team

Fee: $FREE ENTRY