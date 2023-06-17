 Calendar Home
Location:Coelho's Tasting Room
Map:111 5th St., Amity, OR 97101
Phone: 5038359305
Email:trcw@coelhowinery.com
Website:http://https://coelhowinery.com/events-2/
All Dates:Jun 17, 2023 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm Make Your Reservations Today!

Live Music After Hours Ft. Hayley Lynn at Coleho

Coelho Winery is bringing you live music after hours the third Saturday of every month. Bring your friends, drink wine, eat great food, and listen to some of the Northwest’s best musicians.

Doors open 5:30pm

Food Truck Onsite - Mario's Taqueria

Wines by the Bottle or Glass service only.
No outside Foods or Beverages Permitted

Get your tickets today.

We are kicking off our Summer Concert Series with Hayley Lynn.

Bio:

Combining Maggie Rogers’ cool persona and Elle King’s unapologetic energy, Lynn has created a style and sound that joins the ranks of bold indie powerhouses that came before her. Her most recent single release, “Danny DeVito,” shows Lynn doing what most artists hope to achieve: take her art seriously while still bringing levity into the world. The dance-pop single is a nod to cult subcultures everywhere, yet somehow keeps one foot strictly in the mainstream.

We look forward to seeing you!

Coelho Team

 

Fee: $Free Entry

Live Music After Hours, SATURDAY, JUNE 17TH Featuring HAYLEY LYNN

Coelho's Tasting Room
Coelho's Tasting Room 97101 111 5th St., Amity, OR 97101
June (2023)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30  


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2023 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable