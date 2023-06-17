Live Music After Hours Ft. Hayley Lynn at Coleho

Coelho Winery is bringing you live music after hours the third Saturday of every month. Bring your friends, drink wine, eat great food, and listen to some of the Northwest’s best musicians.



Doors open 5:30pm



Food Truck Onsite - Mario's Taqueria



Wines by the Bottle or Glass service only.

No outside Foods or Beverages Permitted



Get your tickets today.



We are kicking off our Summer Concert Series with Hayley Lynn.



Bio:



Combining Maggie Rogers’ cool persona and Elle King’s unapologetic energy, Lynn has created a style and sound that joins the ranks of bold indie powerhouses that came before her. Her most recent single release, “Danny DeVito,” shows Lynn doing what most artists hope to achieve: take her art seriously while still bringing levity into the world. The dance-pop single is a nod to cult subcultures everywhere, yet somehow keeps one foot strictly in the mainstream.



We look forward to seeing you!



Coelho Team

Fee: $Free Entry