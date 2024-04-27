Live Jazz at Solena Estate

Join us for a night of jazz at Solena Estate on April 27th from 4pm to 7pm. With a $10 entrance fee, enjoy a complimentary glass pour as you immerse yourself in the smooth melodies and soulful rhythms of live jazz.



Don't miss this perfect blend of wine and jazz – reserve your spot today



