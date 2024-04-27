 Calendar Home
Location:Solena Estate Tasting Room
Map:17096 NE Woodland Loop Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148-8420
Phone: 5036623700
Email:info@solenaestate.com
Website:http://https://www.exploretock.com/solena-estate-yamhill/event/472047/live-jazz-at-solena-estate
All Dates:Apr 27, 2024 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Live Jazz at Solena Estate

Join us for a night of jazz at Solena Estate on April 27th from 4pm to 7pm. With a $10 entrance fee, enjoy a complimentary glass pour as you immerse yourself in the smooth melodies and soulful rhythms of live jazz.

Don't miss this perfect blend of wine and jazz – reserve your spot today

April 27th -4:00pm-7:00pm - Soléna Estate

Tickets: $10 Entrance and Complimentary glass pour

 

Fee: $10

Live Music, April 27th, 4:00-7:00pm.

Solena Estate Tasting Room
Solena Estate Tasting Room 17096 17096 NE Woodland Loop Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148-8420
April (2024)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2024 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable