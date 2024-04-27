|Location:
|Solena Estate Tasting Room
|Map:
|17096 NE Woodland Loop Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148-8420
|Phone:
|5036623700
|Email:
|info@solenaestate.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.exploretock.com/solena-estate-yamhill/event/472047/live-jazz-at-solena-estate
|All Dates:
Live Jazz at Solena Estate
Join us for a night of jazz at Solena Estate on April 27th from 4pm to 7pm. With a $10 entrance fee, enjoy a complimentary glass pour as you immerse yourself in the smooth melodies and soulful rhythms of live jazz.
Don't miss this perfect blend of wine and jazz – reserve your spot today
April 27th -4:00pm-7:00pm - Soléna Estate
Tickets: $10 Entrance and Complimentary glass pour
Fee: $10
Live Music, April 27th, 4:00-7:00pm.