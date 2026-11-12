Live DTC Tech Event

Hosted open wine and food reception followed by a DTC wine tech session with winery input, requests, along with a question and answer discussion with a live demo of new features for wineries. What we love about these more intimate events is the energy in the room as wineries share ideas, see things they like or make insightful contributions to how it might be better. Building Bottle360 to what wineries tell us they want is our passion and because of that, we do have the strongest platform for DTC today. These events tend to get the creativity flowing as wineries each share their wins, their struggles and what they wish was easier in DTC. Helping deliver a fantastic tasting experience with the right tech that cements that ongoing consumer loyalty and relationship. Building better DTC is driven from the tasting room, marketing team, club managers, and winery owners, rather than the boardroom of a big corporation.



We wrap up with a bottle for attendees. Events end at 8pm. RSVP on flier. Limited seating.