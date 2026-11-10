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Location:3 Willamette Locations to Choose From
Map:Hillsboro Carlton Terra Vina, Hillsboro, Carlton, and McMinnville, Oregon 97123
Phone: 8004509864
Email:sales@bottlethreesixty.com
Website:https://bottlethreesixty.com/bottle360-live-demos-november-2026/
All Dates:Nov 10, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm Resolu Cellars - Hillsboro
Nov 11, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm Laurel Ridge - Carlton
Nov 12, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm Terra vina - McMinnville

Live DTC Tech Event

Hosted open wine and food reception followed by a DTC wine tech session with winery input, requests, along with a question and answer discussion with a live demo of new features for wineries. What we love about these more intimate events is the energy in the room as wineries share ideas, see things they like or make insightful contributions to how it might be better. Building Bottle360 to what wineries tell us they want is our passion and because of that, we do have the strongest platform for DTC today. These events tend to get the creativity flowing as wineries each share their wins, their struggles and what they wish was easier in DTC. Helping deliver a fantastic tasting experience with the right tech that cements that ongoing consumer loyalty and relationship. Building better DTC is driven from the tasting room, marketing team, club managers, and winery owners, rather than the boardroom of a big corporation.

We wrap up with a bottle for attendees. Events end at 8pm. RSVP on flier. Limited seating.

Live DTC Tech Event - 3 Locations to Choose From - NOV 10-12

3 Willamette Locations to Choose From
3 Willamette Locations to Choose From 97123 Hillsboro Carlton Terra Vina, Hillsboro, Carlton, and McMinnville, Oregon 97123
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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