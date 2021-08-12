|Location:
Faith Hope And Charity Winery
70450 NW Lower Valley Dr, Terrebonne, OR 97760
5413505384
cindy@fhcvineyards.com
http://Faith Hope And Charity Winery, 70450 NW Lower Valley Dr
Live at the Vineyard: Michael John & Rob Fincham
Join us for "Thirsty Thursday," from 5 pm to 8 pm for the sounds of Michael John & Rob Fincham. Advance ticket purchases required $15 each. Every Thursday in July and August 2021
Fee: $15
