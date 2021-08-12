 Calendar Home
Faith Hope And Charity Winery
70450 NW Lower Valley Dr, Terrebonne, OR 97760
Phone: 5413505384
Email:cindy@fhcvineyards.com
Website:http://Faith Hope And Charity Winery, 70450 NW Lower Valley Dr
Aug 12, 2021 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Live at the Vineyard: Michael John & Rob Fincham

Join us for "Thirsty Thursday," from 5 pm to 8 pm for the sounds of Michael John & Rob Fincham. Advance ticket purchases required $15 each. Every Thursday in July and August 2021

Fee: $15

Faith Hope And Charity Winery
Faith Hope And Charity Winery 70450 70450 NW Lower Valley Dr, Terrebonne, OR 97760
