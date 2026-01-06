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Location:Aurora Vineyards
Map:21338 Oak ln NE, Aurora, OR 97002
Phone: (503) 678-3390
Email:info@avwine.com
Website:http://avwine.com
All Dates:Jun 5, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jun 6, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jun 11, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jun 12, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jun 13, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jun 18, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jun 19, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jun 20, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jun 25, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jun 26, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jun 27, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jul 2, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jul 3, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jul 4, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jul 9, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jul 10, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jul 11, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jul 16, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jul 17, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jul 18, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jul 23, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jul 24, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jul 25, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jul 30, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jul 31, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Aug 1, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Aug 6, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Aug 7, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Aug 8, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Aug 13, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Aug 14, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Aug 15, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Aug 20, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Aug 21, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Aug 22, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Aug 27, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Aug 28, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Aug 29, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

LIVE at Aurora Vineyards

Thursday, Friday & Saturday's ALL SUMMER LONG!

6/5; Chasing Ebenizer, world folk-rock band.

6/6; The Do Rights, Jazz with soulful vocals and energetic horns. 

6/11; Joni Harms, country. 

6/12; Knotty Sangria, acoustic group.

6/13; Two Bit Brothers, classic rock, country, folk and blues duo.

6/19; Sarah Lodge, soulful vocal powerhouse & performer.

6/20; Boat Drinks, acoustic classic rock and contemporary. 

6/25; Music by Jon, piano driven pop and blues. 

6/26; Michele Van Kleef, soulful folk with compelling melodies.

6/27; Act 2 Duo, playing pop-rock favorites.

7/3; Boat Drinks, acoustic classic rock and contemporary.

7/4; Music by Jon, wide range from classic country to rock. 

7/9; Corey Johnson Duo, acoustic country rock. 

7/10; Michele Van Kleef, soulful folk with compelling melodies.

7/11; The Do Rights, Jazz with soulful vocals and energetic horns.

7/17; Mark Seymour, classic Americana with a blend of folk rock and country.

7/18; Sarah Lodge, soulful vocal powerhouse & performer. 

7/23; Beth Willis, Portland-based singer-songwriter 

7/24; Act 2 Duo, performing pop-rock favorites.

7/25; Cascade Rye, alt-country and folk rock.

7/31; Courtney Freed, jazz vocals

8/6; Scott Austin, solo acoustic Americana.

8/7; Johnny Highwater, classic rock and blues. 

8/8; Sarah Lodge, R&B, blues, and Americana.

8/14; Michele Van Kleef, soulful folk with compelling melodies. 

8/15; Music by Jon, piano driven pop and blues. 

8/21; Mark Seymour, classic Americana with a blend of folk rock and country.

8/22; Two Bit Brothers, classic rock, country, folk and blues duo. 

8/28; Courtney Freed, jazz vocals 

8/29; Joni Harms, country toe tappers. 

8/9; Scott Austin, solo acoustic Americana. 

8/29; Joni Harms, country toe tappers. 

 Cost: FREE

 

An evening of wine, live music, and vineyard magic awaits.
Come dance, sip award-winning pours, and enjoy chef-crafted bites in a gorgeous vineyard setting.

Free admission, just bring your friends and your good vibes!

Aurora Vineyards
Aurora Vineyards 21338 21338 Oak ln NE, Aurora, OR 97002
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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