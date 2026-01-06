|Location:
|Aurora Vineyards
|Map:
|21338 Oak ln NE, Aurora, OR 97002
|Phone:
|(503) 678-3390
|Email:
|info@avwine.com
|Website:
|http://avwine.com
|All Dates:
LIVE at Aurora Vineyards
Thursday, Friday & Saturday's ALL SUMMER LONG!
6/5; Chasing Ebenizer, world folk-rock band.
6/6; The Do Rights, Jazz with soulful vocals and energetic horns.
6/11; Joni Harms, country.
6/12; Knotty Sangria, acoustic group.
6/13; Two Bit Brothers, classic rock, country, folk and blues duo.
6/19; Sarah Lodge, soulful vocal powerhouse & performer.
6/20; Boat Drinks, acoustic classic rock and contemporary.
6/25; Music by Jon, piano driven pop and blues.
6/26; Michele Van Kleef, soulful folk with compelling melodies.
6/27; Act 2 Duo, playing pop-rock favorites.
7/3; Boat Drinks, acoustic classic rock and contemporary.
7/4; Music by Jon, wide range from classic country to rock.
7/9; Corey Johnson Duo, acoustic country rock.
7/10; Michele Van Kleef, soulful folk with compelling melodies.
7/11; The Do Rights, Jazz with soulful vocals and energetic horns.
7/17; Mark Seymour, classic Americana with a blend of folk rock and country.
7/18; Sarah Lodge, soulful vocal powerhouse & performer.
7/23; Beth Willis, Portland-based singer-songwriter.
7/24; Act 2 Duo, performing pop-rock favorites.
7/25; Cascade Rye, alt-country and folk rock.
7/31; Courtney Freed, jazz vocals
8/6; Scott Austin, solo acoustic Americana.
8/7; Johnny Highwater, classic rock and blues.
8/8; Sarah Lodge, R&B, blues, and Americana.
8/14; Michele Van Kleef, soulful folk with compelling melodies.
8/15; Music by Jon, piano driven pop and blues.
8/21; Mark Seymour, classic Americana with a blend of folk rock and country.
8/22; Two Bit Brothers, classic rock, country, folk and blues duo.
8/28; Courtney Freed, jazz vocals
8/29; Joni Harms, country toe tappers.
8/9; Scott Austin, solo acoustic Americana.
8/29; Joni Harms, country toe tappers.
Cost: FREE
An evening of wine, live music, and vineyard magic awaits.
Come dance, sip award-winning pours, and enjoy chef-crafted bites in a gorgeous vineyard setting.
Free admission, just bring your friends and your good vibes!