LIVE Annual Meeting | Celebrating Biodiversity

Don’t miss this PNW sustainable wine event!



Join us April 2nd at The Allison for the 2026 LIVE Annual Meeting to connect with our sustainable wine community, hear from experts in soil science, regenerative farming practices, watershed management, native species, and branding & marketing.



We’ll be serving up traditional First Foods by The Allison’s Chef Jack Strong and pouring incredible LIVE wines!



This is a public event – we encourage and welcome all interested.



Learn more and register at liveannualmeeting.com.



Earlybird pricing ends on Friday, February 20th!

Fee: $150 until Feb. 20th ($185 after)