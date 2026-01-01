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Location:Newberg
Map:2525 Allison Ln, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 503-717-2261
Email:isabelle@livecertified.org
Website:http://liveannualmeeting.com
All Dates:Apr 2, 2026 9:00 am - 2:00 pm

LIVE Annual Meeting | Celebrating Biodiversity

Don’t miss this PNW sustainable wine event!

Join us April 2nd at The Allison for the 2026 LIVE Annual Meeting to connect with our sustainable wine community, hear from experts in soil science, regenerative farming practices, watershed management, native species, and branding & marketing.

We’ll be serving up traditional First Foods by The Allison’s Chef Jack Strong and pouring incredible LIVE wines!

This is a public event – we encourage and welcome all interested.

Learn more and register at liveannualmeeting.com.

Earlybird pricing ends on Friday, February 20th!

 

Fee: $150 until Feb. 20th ($185 after)

Sustainable Winegrowing Event with 4 speaker sessions, catered lunch & LIVE sustainable wines

Newberg
Newberg 97132 2525 Allison Ln, Newberg, OR 97132
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
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