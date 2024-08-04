|Location:
|Adelsheim Vineyard
|Map:
|16800 NE Calkins Lane, Newberg, Oregon 97132
|Phone:
|5035383652
|Website:
|https://www.adelsheim.com/events/after-hours-wine-social-nsz76-dbhka
|All Dates:
LIVE! MUSIC BY THE VINEYARD
MUSIC | FOOD | VINO
LOCATION: ADELSHEIM
DATE: SUNDAY, AUGUST 4TH
Join us on Sunday after hours on our beautiful vineyard-side sundeck. Live music, delicious food, great people, what could be better?
LIVE MUSIC - PETER GIRI MUSIC
FOOD FROM COUSINS MAINE LOBSTER TRUCK
GLASS AND BOTTLE SALES OF YOUR FAVORITE WINES
5:00 to 7:30 pm
Door Cover: $10 general public / $5 club members
Fee: $10