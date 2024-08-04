 Calendar Home
Location:Adelsheim Vineyard
Map:16800 NE Calkins Lane, Newberg, Oregon 97132
Phone: 5035383652
Website:https://www.adelsheim.com/events/after-hours-wine-social-nsz76-dbhka
All Dates:Aug 4, 2024 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm

LIVE! MUSIC BY THE VINEYARD

MUSIC | FOOD | VINO
LOCATION: ADELSHEIM

DATE: SUNDAY, AUGUST 4TH

Join us on Sunday after hours on our beautiful vineyard-side sundeck. Live music, delicious food, great people, what could be better?

LIVE MUSIC - PETER GIRI MUSIC

FOOD FROM COUSINS MAINE LOBSTER TRUCK

GLASS AND BOTTLE SALES OF YOUR FAVORITE WINES

5:00 to 7:30 pm

Door Cover: $10 general public / $5 club members

 

Fee: $10

MUSIC | FOOD | VINO LOCATION: ADELSHEIM DATE: SUNDAY, AUGUST 4THJoin us on Sunday after hours on our beautiful vineyard-side sundeck. Live music, delicious food, great people, what could be better? LIVE MUSIC - PETER GIRI MUSICFOOD FROM COUSINS MAINE LOBSTER TRUCKGLASS AND BOTTLE SALES OF YOUR FAVORITE WINES5:00 to 7:30 pmDoor Cover: $10 general public / $5 club members   Fee: $10
Adelsheim Vineyard
Adelsheim Vineyard 16800 16800 NE Calkins Lane, Newberg, Oregon 97132
August (2024)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2024 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable